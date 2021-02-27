WATCH: Doctor attends trial via Zoom while performing surgery   

In a shocking incident, a doctor attended a virtual traffic trial via Zoom while performing surgery on a patient in an operation theatre in California.

The unusual scene happened in the courtroom of Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Gary Link, who was unimpressed with the doctor agreeing to go ahead with the trial while performing the surgery.

A judge in California stunned when Dr Scott Green appeared in the Zoom trial while wearing his surgical scrubs and a mask as a patient was undergoing the procedure off camera.

A court clerk asked Green if he was in an operating room when he dialled in for his traffic trial, according to the Sacramento Bee newspaper.

“I am, sir. Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. I’m available for trial. Go right ahead,” the doctor said as he continued to work.

Link asked, “So unless I’m mistaken, I’m seeing a defendant that’s in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient. Is that correct, Mr Green? Or should I say Dr Green?”.

He added, “I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you’re in the process of operating that I would put on a trial notwithstanding the fact the officer is here today.”

However, Green assured the court that he was available for the trial, saying, “I have another surgeon right here who’s doing the surgery with me, so I can stand here and allow them to do the surgery also.”

Link, who was unamused, replied, “I don’t think so. I don’t think that’s appropriate. I’m going to come up with a different date – when you’re not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient. Let me see if I can get a different date here.”

Green then said, “I apologise, Your Honor, to the court. Sometimes, surgery doesn’t always go as…”

The commissioner interrupted, “It happens. We want to keep people healthy, we want to keep them alive. That’s important. I’m concerned about the welfare of the patient based on what I’m seeing.”

The case was rescheduled for March.

