Pakistan urges India to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday urged New Delhi to allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per UNSC resolutions, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constitutes a grave violation of India’s obligations, under the UNSC resolutions and the UN charter, which includes the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP observers.

He said that Pakistan categorically rejected the denial by the Indian ministry of external affairs to accept responsibility for targeting the observers of the UNMOGIP by the Indian occupation forces.

The FO reiterated its condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and calls upon India to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace along the line of control and the working boundary.

Indian Army deliberately attacks UN vehicle at LoC: ISPR

Earlier on December 18, the Indian army had deliberately targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle carrying military observers at Line of Control (LoC).

According to the details shared on the Twitter account of the ISPR, the Indian army had resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of the LOC and deliberately targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle with two military observers on board.

