Struggle for due rights of Kashmiris will persist: PM Imran Khan

NEW YORK: After a successful visit of the United States concluded with a praiseworthy United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani diplomatic contingent set to get back home, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively at the airport, Khan said: “Struggle and freedom are a constant process and they must continue until the goal is achieved, we will keep building pressure in the international community with regards to Kashmir and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech was not the end of the road for Pakistan’s efforts.”

The Prime Minister said that the just fight to get Kashmiri’s their due right to freedom will and must persist.

Talking about his speech which is garnering applause from the world over, Khan said that respect and dignity have always been in God’s hands, what he wills, transpires.

“My motive was to highlight the plight of Kashmir on a global forum and deliver the message, the message now stands delivered,” said Khan.

When inquired about a grand reception that awaited him upon his arrival back to his native land after successfully pleading the case of Kashmir and highlighting their plight and terrors of Hindutva, Khan said that he carried no expectations with regards to how he will be received back home.

A grand reception is being planned for the returning Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan for delivering the thoughts and emotions of 1.3 billion Muslims on a global platform and raising the plight of Kashmiris like no other in history.

According to details, a grand reception to commemorate Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts at the United Nations General Assembly related US visit was being planned with special emphasis on recognition of the Prime Minister’s efforts in this regard.

