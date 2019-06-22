ISLAMABAD: Female MNAs belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday heavily criticised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Bilawal Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari for what they termed their unnecessary criticism of PTI without putting their own house in order.

The female MNAs led by Alia Hamza were of the view that PPP leadership has no right to criticise PTI as their five-year rule in center (2008-2013) and their years of rule in Sindh speaks of their “incompetence” and “corruption”.

“How can you question us, you should first answer why people are suffering from HIV in Sindh, why the province is still lagging behind other provinces in education and other facilities, you want to protest against the federal budget but can you answer why the federal government has allocated a bigger amount for Karachi than Sindh government?,” asked the PTI MNA.

The PTI MNAs maintained that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto should answer why students in Sindh are still reading about “floppy disk and Windows 98” in Computer Science and why Sindh’s capital Karachi has been turned into a huge trash yard.

“The Auditor General’s report says that you (the PPP leadership) even looted Rs400billion from Zakat fund and Rs400billion from disable people’s fund, you should answer that first,” said the PTI leader.

The party’s female MNAs were of the view that Bilawal is a “puppet” in the hands of his father Asif Zardari and aunt Faryal Talpur so he should stop calling Imran Khan a “puppet PM”.

It is pertinent to note here that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had heavily criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government for what he termed “victimising political opponents”.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan should do what he can endure in return and that he should pray that when he leaves office, it is the PPP which comes to power for if PML-N wins the next election, he will not be able to endure their “revenge”.

