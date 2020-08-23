The filmmakers have released the trailer of ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson but the unrecognisable looks of Colin Farrell as the iconic villain, Penguin, in the upcoming flick.

The latest trailer of ‘The Batman’ released in the virtual DC FanDome convention caught the attention of millions for the appearances of Robert Pattinson as Gotham City’s vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne and Colin Farrell as Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot).

Fans found it difficult to believe over Colin Farrell’s appearance as Penguin in Batman’s trailer due to its transformation in the darker version of Gotham city.

I had to search the eyes to confirm this is, in fact, my man Colin Farrell. #TheBatman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/VMwN70EoKJ — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 23, 2020

The star-studded cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, announced Warner Bros. Pictures.

According to the company, ‘The Batman’ written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig is set to open in theatres October 1 – 2021 in select 3D and 2D and IMAX theatres.

