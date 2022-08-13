Ertugrul’s Turgut aka Cengiz Coşkun ties the knot

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, known as Turgut Bey in the famous Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, tied the knot with girlfriend Beatrica Lorena. Cengiz Coşkun had been dating Beatrica Lorena for eight years.

The wedding was attended by famous people including Engin Altan and Nurettin Sönmez, who played Ertugrul and Bamsı Beyrek.

Videos of the couple walking down the aisle and dancing on their wedding went viral as well.

The pictures from the event also made rounds on the internet.

The Turkish actor is a fun-loving and romantic person. He shares the couple’s heartwarming clicks on social media application Instagram which go viral.

Cengiz Coşkun has a huge following in Pakistan. He has a close bond with his Pakistani fans too.

