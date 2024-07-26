WATCH: Kay Kay Menon drops first look of detective drama ‘Shekhar Home’

Bollywood actor Kay Kay Menon shared the first look from his upcoming detective drama “Shekhar Home”, an Indian adaptation of the fictional detective character Sherlock Holmes.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the web series is considered an Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, created by British novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, an Indian media outlet reported.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon starring as the titular character; Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kaushik Sen are also part of the ensemble cast of ‘Shekhar Home’.

While the series is set to be premiered on JioCinema, the makers have not finalised a release date for the detective drama.

Menon and JioCinema took to Instagram to share a video, featuring the first look of the Bollywood star’s Sherlock Holmes character.

“Piece it together and you’ll realize HE is the only one who can solve all mysteries. Shekhar Home coming soon exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Disclaimer: This Programme is an original work of fiction inspired by literary works by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle which are in the public domain,” Kay Kay Menon wrote in the caption.

The video showed puzzles moving to create an impression of a person. A portrait photo of Kay Kay Menon is created after all the puzzles come together.

Similar to Sherlock Holmes, the actor appeared to wear a collared cloak with a white shirt, pairing it with Holmes’s iconic deerstalker hat.