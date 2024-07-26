‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Dafne Keen recalls emotional reunion with Hugh Jackman

“Deadpool & Wolverine” actor Dafne Keen shot to instant fame after she appeared in 2017’s “Logan” opposite Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

Keen was 11 when she played Laura/X-23, the cloned daughter of Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine in James Mangold’s superhero flick.

Her portrayal of the character received wide acclaim as several reports suggested a potential X-23 spinoff, however, the Disney-Fox merger saga diminished the possibility of the project.

According to Dafne Keen, Mangold had asked her about reprising her role after Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in 2022 announced that they would team up in Shawn Levy’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

Now, Keen opened up on her emotional reunion with her ‘Logan’ co-star after around seven years, although not following the storyline of the earlier movie that saw Jackman’s iconic “Wolverine” dying in the end.

When asked about reuniting with the Hollywood star for the movie, she said that it was a fun part for her to play.

“It was a really emotional day for me and Hugh. We were at this campfire, and we’d done scenes at a campfire in Logan. We were in a forest, and we’d done a bunch of forest scenes in Logan. The last time we’d acted together was his death scene [in Logan], I think, and now we were back doing this. It was a night shoot, and you’re already delirious because it’s 3:00 AM, but it was still a very emotional day,” she added.

Discussing her on-screen chemistry with Jackman, she said, “Imagine losing your only father figure in life, only to reunite with your father almost ten years later, but he doesn’t know that you are his daughter and he doesn’t have that bond with you in return. So it’s heartbreaking and beautiful that they are almost father and daughter in every universe. As soon as they meet each other, he feels comfortable enough to have that conversation with her.”

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer ‘Deadpool and Wolverine opened to polarising reviews from critics and the guest audience of the world premiere.

The much-awaited world premiere of the superhero threequel, helmed by Shawn Levy, was held in New York City on July 22, attended by film critics and a guest audience. The attendees turned to social media with the initial reviews of the title, ranging from ‘mediocre best’ to ‘absolute blast’.