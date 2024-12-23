Establishment indirectly engages in negotiations with PTI, says Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan claimed that the establishment is indirectly engaging in negotiations with PTI, says Raoof Hasan on Monday.

The negotiations between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) commenced today.

While Speaking to the ARY News programme “KHABAR Muhammad Malick Kay Saath”, Raoof Hasan shared some details about the talks.

He said that PTI has presented two key demands – the release of all the political prisoners including founder PTI Imran Khan and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Hasan clarified that these talks are not with the government, but rather with the establishment, which he believes holds the actual power.

Raoof Hasan stressed that the establishment is behind the scenes in talks with PTI.

The PTI spokesperson expressed scepticism about the government’s willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue, saying that it neither wants to hold talks nor to reach any conclusion, as it would go home if any of our demands are met.

Raoof Hasan boosted the success of PTI protest campaigns, citing domestic and international pressure that has compelled the powerful classes to negotiate.

He estimated a 50 per cent chance of negotiations’ success.

Earlier today, the federal government sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the maiden round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.