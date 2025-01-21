Excise department launches operation against NCP vehicles

QUETTA: The Excise Department has launched an operation against non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles, according to a spokesperson, ARY News reported

According to reports, the operation began on January 21 and will cover multiple regions, including Quetta, Mastung, Sorab, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Turbat, and Nasirabad.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the operation, which targets drugs and unregistered vehicles, will continue for one month and will soon expand to other districts.

The operation is being carried out under the leadership of the Excise Department in collaboration with local district administrations, Customs, and the Police.

As part of the operation, NCP and suspicious vehicles will be seized and handed over to the Excise Department.

In line with the Balochistan government’s directives, a joint operation has been planned to address the growing concerns of unregistered vehicles and drug trafficking.

The spokesperson emphasized that strict actions against NCP vehicles and illegal drugs have already begun. Efforts to eliminate drugs and ensure public safety are ongoing, with further steps to be implemented in the coming days.

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to take strict action against individuals who have failed to return official vehicles or are using them for unauthorised purposes.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon chaired a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet’s subcommittee on austerity in which the decision was taken. In the meeting, it was decided to register cases against those who have not returned official vehicles or are using them without permission.

During the meeting, it was also decided to auction off abandoned government vehicles, with the aim of generating revenue for priority projects.

Members of the committee presented recommendations to reduce expenses and ensure transparency in the allocation and use of official vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Memon urged the need to curb the unnecessary use of official vehicles and reduce the increasing expenses.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Ali Hassan Zardari, among others. The committee directed that clear guidelines be formulated to regulate the use of official vehicles and ensure transparency in the auction process.