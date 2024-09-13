Governor Kundi bars sale of university lands in KP

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday barred on the sale or lease of land by universities throughout the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, this directive comes following a court order from the Peshawar High Court, which has issued a stay order on the sale or lease of university land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Principal Secretary has issued written instructions to all universities in the province, advising them not to take any steps regarding the sale or lease of land.

Governor Kundi emphasized that he will not allow any university to sell even an inch of its land for as long as he remains Chancellor.

Kundi criticized the party that had previously proposed converting the President’s House and the Prime Minister’s House into universities, accusing them of destroying existing universities instead.

Last year, the biggest university of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) faced a financial crises.

The university had no money to pay the salaries of employees and the projects were also stopped due to lack of funds.

The university administration needed Rs 300 million for the payment of salaries and pension but the Higher Education Commission (HEC) did not release the full budget and students not paid the fees on time.

Vice Chanceller (VC) said that the employees’ protest resulted in the loss of Rs 200 million. The university was facing a Rs 350 million loss and the payment of salaries dependent on the fee submission by students.