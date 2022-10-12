A Hidden Empire in Pakistan

“In every revolution, there’s one man with a vision” is a famous quote. Chaudhry Abdul Majeed is the man who proved this saying right during the last few years.

The property tycoon began struggling when he moved from the village near Faisalabad to Islamabad in the early 90s. Over the years, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed worked diligently and proved himself as a great businessman. With time, his business and experience grew, earning a reputation among real estate developers.

He is one of Pakistan’s top entrepreneurs who provided value addition alongside the delivery of the product/real estate. He started climbing the ladder from the bottom of the rung and became a billionaire only in the last three decades of his life. Chaudhry Abdul Majeed believes in hard work and his grit truly led him to where he stands today. Undoubtedly, his confidence and conviction have gained the trust of the masses of Pakistan to invest in his vision of a top-class ‘Rehnay Ki Jagah’.

Being Chairman of Faisal Town Group, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed has completely reshaped the real estate sector in the twin cities of Pakistan (Rawalpindi & Islamabad) with his diversified experience and balanced personality. He single-handedly transformed the real estate business in Islamabad through sheer dedication and commitment. Above all, Ch. Abdul Majeed can truly be given the credit for successfully uplifting the lives of hundreds of businessmen around him with his patronage and generosity. Chaudhry Abdul Majeed has been in the industry for more than 30 years with numerous delivered projects under his title including Faisal Town, Faisal Hills, E-11, B-17, F-17, and many more. He has developed and delivered more than 7,000 hectares (140,000 Kanal) of land and many other projects in the pipeline. In terms of volume and brand value, Faisal Town, under the supervision of Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, is considered the 3rd biggest private developer and real estate conglomerate in Pakistan after Bahria Town and DHA.

Under the charismatic leadership of Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Faisal Town is one of the fastest-growing companies in Pakistan with multiple projects delivered and numerous projects in the pipeline. The huge success of Faisal Town Group is due to its pure intention of fulfilling the basic desire of the masses to own a house of their own with transparent payment terms, promising the highest standards of living. During the last three decades, the group has emerged as a synonym for high-quality state-of-the-art housing projects and established a reliable name among peers.

In the last 30 years, Faisal Town did not need to spend any budgets on marketing of its projects or brand image and ran the business purely on the earned reputation of timely delivery and honoring the commitment, irrespective of the scale of the project. Faisal Town is all about implementing innovative and practical ideas in its housing projects.

The chain of housing societies and the entire business empire is associated with the brand name “Faisal Town” which is truly commendable. Furthermore, the group’s popularity does not stop here as the company has thousands of direct & indirect employees making it one of the largest private sector employers in Pakistan.

In a nutshell, Faisal Town has been actively conducting business in a clean, legal, and transparent way on a scale larger than many players in the industry. Organizations like Faisal Town should be appreciated and promoted by the government to enhance business and employment opportunities in the Country. Small steps taken by the government will benefit the whole nation in this regard.

