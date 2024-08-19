Faiz Hameed predicted Nawaz Sharif’s NAB sentence: former judge

ISLAMABAD: Former Islamabad High Court (IHC) senior puisne judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui made shocking revelations against the ex-Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

Speaking to a private news channel, Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui claimed that then then ISI chief had visited him before the verdict in the case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif will be convicted, Faiz Hameed had informed me even before the verdict,” Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui added.

The former IHC senior puisne judge claimed that the former ISI chief also asked him what would he decide if Maryam Nawaz’s case came up for hearing before his bench.

Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui stated, “I replied that I cannot ruin my hereafter.” Faiz Hameed, on the other hand, retorted, “Our two years of hard work will go to waste.”

“After a few days, Faiz Hameed came again and said I would have come earlier but went to Karachi to tighten screws of MQM,” the former IHC senior puisne judge continued.

Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while quoting the former DG ISI added, “My boss General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that I am unable to control one judge.”

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui also claimed that Faiz Hameed offered him the position of Acting Chief Justice, “which I refused.”

Earlier on August 12, the former ISI chief was taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings have also been initiated against former DG ISI.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.