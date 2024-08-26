Fake candidate caught during exam in Lahore

LAHORE: A candidate was caught red-handed for attempting to take an exam on behalf of another person at the Lawrence Road Examination Center, Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The individual, identified as Faheem Abbas, son of Sajjad Ali, was impersonating the actual candidate, Mohammad Irfan.

Director of Physical Education Zia Sabtain detected the fraudulent activity during a routine check and apprehended the fake candidate.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Faheem Abbas.

The Controller of Examinations, Muhammad Zahid Mian, confirmed that an Unfair Means Committee (UMC) has been formed to initiate action against the imposter.

Muhammad Zahid Mian stressed that there will be no leniency towards those caught engaging in fraudulent activities during exams.