Monday, July 29, 2024
Fawad Chaudhry suggests for early notification of next CJP

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has advised an early notification of the next Chief Justice of Pakistan to end uncertainty over the matter, ARY News reported on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhry, a former minister in PTI government, in a statement has urged for an immediate notification of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the next chief justice of Pakistan.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been the senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

It is to be mentioned here that Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been scheduled to complete his tenure as Pakistan’s Chief Justice on October 25 this year.

Fawad Chaudhry has said it will be harmful if adhoc judges, recently appointed in the supreme court, will become members of the benches hearing political cases.

He said the PTI should accept an invitation for talks if being invited for it.

