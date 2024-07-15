Fazalur Rehman reacts to govt’s decision to ban PTI

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman reacted to the federal government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the use of force against political forces is not a solution to the problems. “The use of force will only increase political instability,” he added.

The JUI chief said that if all institutions work within their respective constitutional limits, Pakistan can be put back on track. Maulana Fazalur Rehman that if ‘powerful elements’ realise the limits, it would be better for the country.

The JUI-F chief said that the current ‘hybrid system’ has failed to bear fruitful results and the only solution to all problems lies in holding fresh transparent elections.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Atta Tarar said there are credible pieces of evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.

Addressing a presser, Atta Tarar said that Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He stated that a reference under Article 6 will also be filed against former President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the constitution when the assemblies were dissolved following the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister.

He said the reference will be forwarded to the Supreme Court after approval by the federal cabinet.

The minister maintained the government and its allied parties have also decided to file a review petition against Supreme Court’s judgment in the reserved seats case. He emphasized that the judgment has legal lacunae and that they have strong legal grounds to file the review. He pointed out that the PTI had not sought relief in the case.