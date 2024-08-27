Fazlur Rehman voices support for traders strike against Tajir Dost scheme

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced his support for the traders’ strike against Tajir Dost scheme.

Traders are to observe a strike on August 28 (tomorrow) against the Tajir Dost scheme launched by the Federal Board of Revenue.

Fazlur Rehman in his statement said, he fully supports the strike of traders and alleged government is overtaxing people on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Inflation and ‘unjustified’ taxes have made lives of people miserable, he added.

Fazlur Rehman also said the JUI-F workers will make the peaceful strike of traders successful.

Earlier, Naeem Mir, Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), confirmed that the FBR has contacted trader representatives to discuss their concerns.

Naeem Mir stated that, following the Chairman’s directives, the Member Operations contacted trader leaders via telephone. The traders were invited to FBR Islamabad on August 27 (today) to consult on the amendments to the Trader-Friendly Scheme’s SRO. He expressed optimism that the trader leaders would respond positively to this invitation.

The Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme, Naeem Mir, emphasized that the country cannot afford strikes and protests.