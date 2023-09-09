FBR arrests four suspects involved in Rs11b tax invoices scam

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has arrested four suspects who were involved in Rs11 billion tax invoices scam, ARY News reported.

As per details, FBR foiled a gang of fake /flying sales tax invoice mafia and arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the scam.

The FBR stated that one accused was arrested when filing fake sales tax returns of various dummy firms from his house.

The second accused was arrested from PRAL Call Centre, Islamabad who was working as a facilitation officer at PRAL.

Furthermore, the FBR officials also recovered Rs1.6 billion fake output tax data from the accused official PRAL computer. All four accused belong to Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decided to launch countrywide crackdown against tax evasion.

The taxation authority prepared a list of 11,000 persons from major cities including Lahore and Karachi, sources said. The list included industrialists, mill owners, traders, property dealers and wholesalers, according to sources.

The grip will be tightened against tax defaulters, and they will also be arrested, sources said. The FBR’s list of tax evaders included people from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan.

“We have substantial evidence against tax defaulters. They have to produce documents within one week’s period after tax notice,” FBR sources added.