FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

ISLAMABAD: FBR IMF tax targets

“It’s regretted to note that some electronic media channels have aired an absolutely baseless and false story stating that IMF has rejected FBR’s request for revision of targets,” the clarification read.

The FBR denied that any such meeting has taken place with the IMF on this subject. “Nor this subject has ever been on the agenda of any of the meetings, virtual or otherwise, with the IMF.Therefore, FBR not only rejects this news but also advises national media to refrain from such fake stories which may affect our national interests adversely,” the clarification read.

Separately, the FBR launched an advanced Stock Register system via the Information Center 2.0 platform to provide officers real-time, in-depth access to registered persons’ data, bolstering transparency and securing compliance with Income Tax (IT) and Sales Tax (ST) regulations.

A press statement said the board launched the system under the direction of the Chairman FBR as part of FBR’s comprehensive digitalization efforts to optimize tax administration and boost revenue collection.

The system functions as a sophisticated management information and reporting system, empowering tax officers to securely retrieve detailed stock data to facilitate precise tax assessments and mitigate the risk of tax evasion.