Federal cabinet ‘delays’ decision to ban PTI

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has postponed its decision on imposing a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and invoking Article 6 against PTI founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the government will consult with the Pakistan People’s Party and other coalition parties before making a decision.

Sources said that the matter regarding ban on PTI will be presented in the cabinet meeting after the consultation.

The federal government had earlier announced its plans to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and seek Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri.

The announcement came following the relief given to the party by the top court in the reserved seats case as well as to the party founder Imran Khan in the Iddat case.

Addressing a presser, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the country could not move forward with the Imran Khan-founded party’s existence.

READ: PTI to be banned, decides fed govt

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher case as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

The minister added: “We are going to impose a ban on PTI and we believe that Article 17 of the Constitution gives the government the right to ban political parties, and the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.”