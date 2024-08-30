FIA files 85 cases, arrest 240 suspects in August

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone during the month of August filed a total of 85 cases and arrested 240 suspects involved in human trafficking, white-collar crime, and electricity theft, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA Gujranwala zone released its performance report for the month of August 2024, highlighting significant achievements in the fight against human trafficking, white-collar crime, and electricity theft.

During the month, the FIA submitted challans (formal charges) for 209 accused to the court, after registering 85 cases, resulting in the arrest of 240 suspects.

Notably, 63 cases were registered specifically against human traffickers, leading to the arrest of 39 individuals involved in these crimes.

Among the arrested were the most wanted human traffickers, including six who were previously tagged as fugitives.

The operations uncovered that these traffickers had defrauded innocent citizens of approximately Rs 120 million by promising them overseas jobs.

In addition to Pakistani passports, the FIA recovered fake documents of Spain, the UK, Italy, and Greece during various raids.

The FIA Gujranwala Zone also conducted significant operations against electricity theft. A total of 21 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 190 suspects. The agency submitted challans for 160 of these cases.

Moreover, the zone registered 36 inquiries against officials of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GAPCO) involved in overbilling, resulting in the return of 250 million overbilled units to affected consumers.

In the fight against white-collar crime, the FIA recovered over Rs 80 million from suspects involved in financial fraud. The zone initiated 363 new inquiries and successfully concluded 833 investigations on merit.

A spokesperson for the FIA emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to ensure timely justice for victims and to continue the crackdown on criminal activities in the region.