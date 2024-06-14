FIA tightens noose around Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its noose around PTI leader Moonis Elahi in money laundering case, declaring him a ‘proclaimed offender’ and submitting a supplementary challan in Lahore Court, ARY News reported on Friday.

The challan, submitted in the FIA’s anti-money laundering court in Lahore, alleged that Farasat Ali Chatha deposited Rs1 billion into Moonis Elahi’s company accounts, further implicating him in the money laundering scheme.

The investigation agency had earlier issued a red warrant for Elahi’s arrest, which has already been sent to Interpol.

Meanwhile, sources told ARY News that the FIA declared six individuals, including Moonis Elahi, ‘proclaimed offender’ in the money laundering case.

The accused include Elahi, Amir Saeed, Wajid Ahmed, Amir Fiaz, Farasat Chatha, and Imtiaz Shah. The agency has submitted a challan in court, alleging that the suspects laundered over Rs12 billion.

The agency has registered a case against the suspects under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Moonis Elahi is also facing allegations of billions of rupees of corruption in development projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Special Central Court in Lahore ordered to seizure of all assets and bank accounts of former federal minister Elahi in a money laundering case on November 17.

The special court in Lahore declared the former federal minister fugitive as he failed to appear before the court.

The court expressed satisfaction with the report that the former minister is deliberately evading the arrest while seeking assistance from the relevant institution in the case.