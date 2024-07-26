FIA week-long training program concludes

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a week-long training program at FIA Academy from July 22nd to 26th, in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

The training focused on utilizing newly installed equipment at second-line immigration offices in major Pakistani airports, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Peshawar.

The aim of the training was to equip FIA Immigration Officers at the second and third lines of control with the skills to effectively use the new equipment, enabling them to conduct more thorough inspections of travel documents.

The establishment of second-line offices, combined with this training, will significantly enhance the ability of immigration officers to handle complex cases of document forgery and strengthen Pakistan’s overall border security measures.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts, Director Training Ehsan Manzoor expressed sincere gratitude to the ICMPD team and the Danish-funded project “Right-Based Border Management in Silk Route countries” at the closing ceremony.