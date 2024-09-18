Financial irregularities unearthed in PPHI Sindh

KARACHI: Financial irregularities worth over Rs1 billion unearthed in Sindh’s People’s Primary Health Initiative (PPHI), ARY News reported, quoting the auditor general’s report.

As per report, unauthorized loan worth Rs1.18 billion was taken from Sindh Bank, while sub-standard medicines worth more than Rs1 billion were stocked, many of which had expired.

The report reveals irregularities exceeding Rs 950 million in the procurement of lab equipment. Flood relief efforts saw Rs 480 million misappropriated in food aid.

Rs 78 million were paid to various companies for purchasing substandard medicines.

Rs 24.2 million allocated for civil works at Rural Health Center Bhan Saeedabad, Jamshoro, says auditor general’s report.

Earlier this month, an investigation was initiated into the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 520 million at Chandka Medical College Hospital located in Larkana city of Sindh.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana is probing the former Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, over corruption charges linked to the purchase of hospital machinery back in 2022.

Sources close to the development revealed that the former MS of Chandka Medical College Hospital, Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, has paid an advance amount of more than Rs 520 million to various companies in June 2022.