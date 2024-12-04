This tunnel will be sealed in 2025 for 100,000 years; here’s why!

Finland has developed an underground tunnel and announced to seal it off from human access for the next 100,000 years starting in 2025.

The tunnel, extending 1,500 feet below the earth’s surface is built for nuclear waste storage, the first of its kind globally for the containment of nuclear waste.

Located in Eurajoki on Finland’s west coast, this initiative is regarded as a significant milestone in the management of nuclear waste and may serve as a model for other countries.

As per details, the underground structure reaches a depth of 1,480 feet, with no human entry permitted for the next 100,000 years from 2025. The project has an estimated cost of £860 million and is referred to as ‘Onkalo.’

This method of storing nuclear waste at such depths is considered safe, as the tunnel is engineered to securely contain radioactive materials for up to 100,000 years, effectively isolating them from the surrounding environment.

The project prioritises the safety of both the public and the local ecosystem. The construction of ‘Onkalo’ employed advanced scientific methodologies and high-quality engineering to mitigate any risk of radioactive leakage.

With a budget of £860 million, the complexity of this endeavour is evident, and it offers a secure solution for the long-term management of nuclear waste, attracting interest from other nations in adopting similar strategies.

The project was taken up and completed by radioactive waste management company Posiva Oy.

The spent nuclear fuel will be housed within cast-iron and copper canisters, which will then be encased in bentonite clay to provide additional protection.