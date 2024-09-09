FIR registered for computers stolen from Supreme Court

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court official has filed FIR with police about theft of two computers from the apex court, ARY News reported on Monday.

Director IT Supreme Court of Pakistan registered FIR at Secretariat police station about theft of two computers from the court. Police arrested a suspect after registration of the first information report.

According to the FIR, two court employees, Zahid Iqbal and Faisal Khan, found to be involved in suspecious activities in the CCTV footage.

Sources said that Zahid Iqbal has been driver of the secretary to the chief justice. Police arrested suspect Zahid Iqbal on September 06 after registration of the case.

Police conducting raids for arrest of other suspect Faisal Khan, who has been Naib Qasid in the supreme court, sources added.

