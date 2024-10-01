Fire at warehouses contained after nine hours in Karachi

KARACHI: A massive fire that broke out in the warehouses at Hawkes Bay Mauripur road was successfully brought under control after more than nine hours of relentless firefighting efforts, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the firefighting officer, the fire, which engulfed warehouses storing chemicals, perfumes, solar plates, and other goods, required the combined efforts of 11 KMC fire brigade vehicles, along with support from Pakistan Navy and Rescue 1122 fire tenders.

While the fire has been contained, the cooling process is still ongoing, and authorities indicate that it will take additional time to fully complete, meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far.