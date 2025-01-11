Fireworks material explosion leaves six dead in Phalia

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: At least six persons were killed and seven others injured in a blast in Kot Phulley Shah village in the vicinity of Phalia in Mandi Bahauddin district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Fireworks were being prepared in the house when the blast took place leaving six people including children and women died, while seven others injured in the deadly incident in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab.

The rooftops of two houses were also collapsed in the fatal incident.

Police said that two persons, Amir Shahzad and Imran Ali were preparing fireworks at the upper floor of their house when an electric short circuit caused the explosion.

Rescue 1122 and police teams reached to the spot and retrieved bodies and injured from the debris and shifted them to the hospitals of Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.