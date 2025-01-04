Firing incident in Kurram conspiracy to sabotage peace deal, Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has termed the firing incident in Kurram a preplanned conspiracy aimed at sabotaging the recently signed peace agreement, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Wali Khan called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad to discuss the country’s overall security situation, with a particular focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both leaders reviewed steps to maintain peace in the region, especially in the restive area of Kurram.

The leaders strongly condemned the firing incident in Kurram’s Bagan area, expressing solidarity with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud and other injured individuals.

Interior Minister Naqvi said that anti-state elements had made this attack to sabotage the peace agreement in Kurram but failed in their malicious plans.

He reassured that the federal government is closely coordinating with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration to ensure peace in the region.

Naqvi confirmed that DC Javedullah Mehsud was airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar for advanced medical care, highlighting that his recovery remains a priority.

“We highly value the efforts of security forces and the peace Jirga in restoring stability. I sincerely thank the elders of the Grand Jirga for their dedication,” he added.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the peace agreement in Kurram holds long-term significance for the security and safety of residents.

Read More: Kurram DC injured in fresh violence after peace deal

He further said that the apex committee in Peshawar recently made key decisions to solidify peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the implementation of these measures is paving the way for lasting stability in the region.

Notably, Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.