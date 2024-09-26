Two dead in firing outside Judicial Complex Islamabad

Islamabad: At least two dead and one other sustained injuries in firing outside Judicial Complex in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Syed Tafseer Haider and Nazir, while the injured person has been identified as Nadeem.

The firing allegedly started when the opposing party opened fire after the other party was released from the court.

Earlier, at least one person killed and another sustained injury after unidentified men opened fire at the judicial complex in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The police while confirming the incident at the Lakki Marwat judicial complex said that they arrested one person for his role in the firing incident. “The body and injured shifted to a district headquarters hospital,” they said.

This is not the first such incident of violence inside courts nationwide as recently in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.