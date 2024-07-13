Flour mills postpone nationwide strike

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association has decided to postpone its strike as sources reveal that the deadlock between the association and the government has ended, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Asim Raza, stated that the strike had been postponed after the government committee reached an agreement with the association.

A crucial meeting involving the Chairman of the FBR and four federal ministers took place with the representatives of the Flour Mills Association.

During this meeting, the association highlighted their concerns regarding the implementation of the withholding tax.

Sources indicate that the Chairman of the FBR has agreed to consider the abolition of the withholding tax for flour mills. Consequently, the Flour Mills Association has agreed to the government’s proposal to delay the strike.

The government committee has scheduled a follow-up meeting with the Pakistan Flour Mills Association on Thursday to finalize discussions on the withholding tax issue.