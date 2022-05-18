Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto meets with US counterpart Antony Blinken

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mend broken ties between the two countries, ARY News reported.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto participated in a ministerial meeting and debate at the United Nations Security Council on food security.

According to ARY News, Bilawal and Blinken vowed to mend ties between Pakistan and America and strengthen bilateral bonds. The American Secretary of State said that the USA is looking forward to encouraging economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised the importance of multilateralism and the United Nations in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Antony Blinken also thank the Pakistan Foreign Minister for his participation in the Food security debate at the UN. Bilawal Bhutto assured Blinken that US investors in Pakistan will be provided with maximum assistance.

Pakistan adheres to UN Charter principles. Pakistan has always supported the solution of global problems in accordance with the principles, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with a German and Italian delegation too.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said, “The Global Food Security Summit is important to us as we are counted among the countries undergoing food shortages. The foreign minister will present Pakistan’s position in these important meetings.”

She added that they will use every platform in a positive and powerful way. They will point out that Pakistan never wants to be part of the conflict. Human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be effectively highlighted. “We will take care of Pakistan’s interests,” she said.

