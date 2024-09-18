Former Lyari MPA, others booked in vandalism case

KARACHI: A former member of the Sindh Assembly and students booked in a case of vandalism in the Lyari General Hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Complainant, a computer operator of the hospital, has registered the case against the ex-MPA and other accused.

Former Jamaat Islami MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed has been named among the 14 accused of the case.

Jamaat Islami spokesman has said that the stones were pelted from the Lyari Nursing College. “Abdul Rasheed was injured in stone pelting but the police avoid the MLO procedure,” spokesman said.

Following the attack, the students protested outside the Chakiwara Police Station, demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident but the case was not registered against the perpetrators, JI spokesman said.