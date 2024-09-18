web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Former Lyari MPA, others booked in vandalism case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A former member of the Sindh Assembly and students booked in a case of vandalism in the Lyari General Hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Complainant, a computer operator of the hospital, has registered the case against the ex-MPA and other accused.

Former Jamaat Islami MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed has been named among the 14 accused of the case.

Jamaat Islami spokesman has said that the stones were pelted from the Lyari Nursing College. “Abdul Rasheed was injured in stone pelting but the police avoid the MLO procedure,” spokesman said.

Following the attack, the students protested outside the Chakiwara Police Station, demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident but the case was not registered against the perpetrators, JI spokesman said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.