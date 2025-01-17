Unleash chaos as Godzilla in Fortnite’s new Titan event!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is getting even more exciting with the launch of the Godzilla x Kong event starting today.

Alongside the new Kong and Mechagodzilla skins in the item shop, this event brings something extra special: you can now unlock the Godzilla skin as part of this season’s Battle Pass. But that’s not all Godzilla will also become a boss on the Fortnite map, and you might even get the chance to play as him!

Unlike previous events, you won’t be able to play as Godzilla in every match in Fortnite. Instead, a special portal will have a chance to appear when a match begins. If you spot the portal, you’ll need to be quick to reach it.

The first player to enter will get the chance to transform into the massive titan Godzilla.

Once you transform into Godzilla, you’ll have a lot more health to survive the battle. However, be prepared, as other players will be targeting you. As Godzilla, you have three powerful abilities to help you:

Roar – This reveals the location of nearby players. Mighty Stomp – This stomps anyone in your path and sends nearby players flying. Heat Ray – A devastating attack that deals heavy damage to players and structures.

You’ll need to manage these abilities carefully to stay alive and take down any players trying to defeat you. If you survive long enough, you might even score a Victory Royale as Godzilla!

How to Defeat Godzilla

If you’re up against Godzilla, watch for glowing weak points on his body after he takes damage. Hitting these points will deal more damage and drop a Godzilla Fragment. If you pick up these fragments, you’ll restore 40HP and gain three dashes to quickly move around the map.

It’s also been hinted in the trailers that the Rail Gun, re-added in the Fortnite v33.20 update, is especially effective against Godzilla.

The player who deals the most damage to Godzilla will earn a Burst Quad Launcher and the Godzilla Medallion, which gives you a special recharging dash ability for the rest of the match.

So get ready for some massive action in Fortnite, with the chance to play as or defeat Godzilla in this epic new event!