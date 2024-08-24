Four gas company employees kidnapped in Bannu

BANNU: Four employees of the Sui Northern Gas company have been abducted in Bakakhel area of Bannu with their vehicle, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Kidnappers have released a video of the abducted employees of the gas company.

Armed men abducted SNGPL employees, who were traveling to Syedgai after loading diesel in their vehicle yesterday.

The kidnappers have released video of the hostages. “Me, Enayat and Saleem were going to Syedgai after loading diesel in vehicle when armed men kidnapped us. “We were blindfolded with cloth band, and they carried us with them,” an abductee saying in video.

“We don’t know, which area and place is this. We request the government to accept their demands to get us free from them,” hostage said.