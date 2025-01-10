Four greats named in PCB Hall of Fame for 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named former greats of the game, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar, in the PCB Hall of Fame for 2024.

According to a press statement issued by the PCB, the four icons of the game were inducted following an independent and transparent voting process, which was participated by Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas (both PCB Hall of Famers), Azhar Ali (former Pakistan captain), Bismah Maroof, Nain Abidi (both former women international cricketers), Majid Bhatti, Mohi Shah, Mohammad Yaqoob, Nauman Niaz, Sawera Pasha and Zahid Maqsood (cricket journalists/analysts).

The four greats will be formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame during the course of the year when they will be presented with commemorative caps and specially-designed plaques.

Mushtaq Mohammad played for Pakistan from 1959 to 1979 and captained the team to its first-ever Test win in Australia in 1977, featured in inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1975 in England before coaching the Pakistan side to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1999 final – also in England.

Saeed Anwar represented Pakistan from 1989 to 2003, amassing a total of 31 centuries and 68 half-centuries, including three centuries and three half-centuries across the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups.

Inzamam-ul-Haq played international cricket from 1991 to 2007 and was a member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team.

Misbah-ul-Haq represented Pakistan from 2001 to 2017, was part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 winning squad and guided the team to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings in 2016.

The newly inducted will join Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas in the illustrious group.

The PCB Hall of Fame was launched in April 2021 following the Board of Governors approval during its 62nd meeting with the sole objective being to honour and celebrate the achievements of some of the greatest cricketers produced by this proud country as well as to preserve Pakistan cricket history.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I extend heartfelt congratulations to these four cricketing legends on their well-deserved inductions into the PCB Hall of Fame. This honour represents a tribute to their outstanding contributions to Pakistan cricket and to the global game.