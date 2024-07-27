Four terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists – involved in numerous terrorist activities including abduction in the area – were gunned down. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them,” ISPR added.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, said the ISPR.

The operation came amid a surge in terrorist activities in Pakistan, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on July 16, ISPR reported that Pakistan security forces killed 10 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the Bannu cantt but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

The security forces retaliated strongly and killed all the attackers, while eight personnel were also martyred.

The army’s public relations wing further said that the Bannu cantt attack was planned by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which is operating from Afghan soil.