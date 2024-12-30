Gal Gadot diagnosed with ‘massive blood clot’ in brain during pregnancy

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot, who welcomed her fourth daughter with husband Jaron Varsano earlier this year, revealed a ‘terrifying’ brain clot diagnosis during the pregnancy, due to which she had to undergo emergency surgery.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Gal Gadot came out with a shocking health diagnosis, revealing that her last pregnancy with her fourth daughter wasn’t a smooth ride. However, the actor shared that she is completely healed now.

Gadot posted a picture of herself from the hospital bed, with her newborn daughter in her arms, and wrote, “This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar.”

She continued to disclose, “In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain.”

“For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she explained. “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery.”

“My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” Gadot shared.

“Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back,” she confirmed. “The journey has taught me so much.”

For the unversed, Israel-born Hollywood actor, model and pageant winner Gal Gadot announced the birth of her fourth daughter in March, revealing that she and her husband Jaron Varsano, a real estate developer, have named her Ori.

