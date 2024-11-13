‘Game Of Thrones’ author hints at new project with Maisie Williams

George R.R. Martin, the author of ‘Game of Thrones,’ has hinted at a project with Hollywood actor Maisie Williams who played Arya Stark in the HBO show.

In a blogpost, the author of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ which inspired the HBO drama series, teased fans that he was working with Williams on something.

“We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about — well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it. But it could be so much fun,” George R.R. Martin wrote after returning from London.

The famed author, however, did not provide much details about his project with the Hollywood star or whether it involved a ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel.

Meanwhile, HBO has renewed ‘House of the Dragon,’ a prequel to the original series, for a third season.

Another prequel, titled, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ is also in the works at HBO.

The series features Hollywood actor Peter Claffey as Dunk, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

HBO chief Casey Bloys had earlier reflected on his working experience with George R.R. Martin as they collaborated on several projects after the eight seasons of ‘Game of Thrones.’

“He’s very important to me, to us. But when we put shows together, it’s like putting a marriage together. Marriages can be difficult, especially when Ryan Condal is making creative decisions and adapting work. It can be fraught. Any marriage can get rocky,” said.

“I would prefer everybody get along, of course. But with the creative process, we are always going to have bumps. That’s to be expected,” Bloys added.