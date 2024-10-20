‘House of the Dragon’ star Matt Smith opens up on season 3

Hollywood star Matt Smith has dropped an update on season 3 of HBO’s hit series “House of The Dragon.”

Speaking at the New York Comic Con, Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, revealed he has not heard a thing or a pitch from showrunner Ryan Condal.

According to the Hollywood actor, he has no knowledge of where the story goes after the Season 2 finale, which aired in August.

“I’ve not heard hide nor hair. I don’t know about you guys. I’ve not heard a thing,” Matt Smith said.

It is worth mentioning here that the “Game of Thrones” prequel series is set to have two more seasons after the conclusion of its second season in August.

As reported by foreign publications, ‘House of The Dragon’ season 3 will go on the floors next year, whereas, it has been greenlit for the final season 4 at HBO as well.

‘Game of Thrones’ creator George R. R. Martin, however, called out specific changes from his original “Fire & Blood,” and what the showrunner Ryan Condal has adapted for the screen in season 2.

“When Ryan Condal first told me what he meant to do, ages ago (back in 2022, might be) I argued against it, for all these reasons,” Martin wrote in a blogpost in September.

According to George R.R. Martin, the change in the storyline would have larger repercussions for the show as it moves into Seasons 3 and 4.

He wrote, “Ryan assured me that we were not losing Prince Maelor, simply postponing him. Queen Helaena could still give birth to him in season three, presumably after getting with child late in season two. That made sense to me, so I withdrew my objections and acquiesced to the change. I still love the episode, and the Blood and Cheese sequence overall.”

The author ended this blog post by hinting at more issues for ‘House of the Dragon’ moving forward. “And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if HOUSE OF THE DRAGON goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…”