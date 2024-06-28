“He’ll jump into Barbados ocean”: Ganguly on Rohit Sharma losing IND v SA final

As India are set to face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s hilarious take on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy went viral on social media.

Responding to a query about the Indian side’s clash in the tournament’s ultimate game, he said that the Sharma-led side should not lose two finals in the span of six months.

“I don’t think he [Rohit Sharma] can lose two World Cup finals in seven (six) months. He will probably jump into the Barbados ocean if he loses two finals under his captaincy in seven months. He has led from the front, batted brilliantly, and I hope it continues tomorrow,” he added.

Sourav Ganguly backed the Indian skipper to win the title for his country amid his captaincy experience and brilliant record as captain of the IPL team Mumbai Indians.

“Rohit has the record of winning five IPL titles, which is a huge achievement. Winning an IPL sometimes is more difficult. Don’t misquote me, I’m not saying IPL is better than international cricket. But you have to win 16-17 (12-13) matches to win an IPL; here you need to win 8-9 matches to win a World Cup. The honor is more in winning the World Cup, and I hope Rohit does it tomorrow,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that India along with South Africa remain the only two unbeaten teams at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 final after a comprehensive win against England in the second semi-final a day earlier.

Earlier, South Africa thrashed Afghanistan in the first semi-final to qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time.

While the final will be the Proteas’ first shot for their maiden title, India have qualified for the final twice before while they have claimed the title in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.