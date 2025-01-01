Gautam Gambhir was not the first choice for India coach: report

A latest report has made startling revelations about Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir amid India’s struggle in the ongoing AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Criticism of Gambhir intensified after the side fell 1-2 behind in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The former opening batter took charge as India’s coach after Rahul Dravid stepped down from the post following India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 in June last year.

His tenure began with a disastrous start as Sri Lanka defeated India in an ODI series followed by a whitewash at the hands of New Zealand India on their turf.

During the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the tourists have lost two games after winning the first AUS v IND Test at Perth.

India risk losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in case they return with any result other than a win in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

The dismal outing in the ongoing AUS v IND Test series has also made it difficult for them to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that Gautam Gambhir was not the first choice to coach India, instead VVS Laxman was under consideration for the job.

“He was never BCCI’s first choice (it was VVS Laxman) and some of the well-known overseas names didn’t want to coach all three formats, so he was a compromise. Obviously, some other compulsions were also there,” Indian media quoted a BCCI official as saying.

According to the report, Gautam Gambhir’s future as the head coach might be in doubt if India fail to return to winning ways before the Champions Trophy 2025 in February-March.

“There is a Test match to be played and then there is Champions Trophy 2025. If the performance doesn’t improve, even Gautam Gambhir’s position wouldn’t be safe,” the BCCI official was quoted as saying.