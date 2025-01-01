Irfan Pathan reacts to alleged Indian dressing room drama during Australia Tests

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has addressed the leaks emerging out of the Indian dressing room amid the AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

After facing a heavy defeat in the Boxing Day Test, reports about coach Gautam Gambhir’s outburst at players emerged across Indian media.

Reports said that Gautam Gambhir slammed the tourists in the dressing room after they suffered an 184-run defeat in the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

Reported leaks from the Indian dressing room suggested that the former opening batter was frustrated and furious over the team’s performance, saying that he “has had enough.”

According to the Indian dressing room leaks, Gautam Gambhir castigated the players for prioritising their “natural game” over the needs of the situation.

The Indian head coach warned that players would be shown the door if they were unwilling to play according to his pre-determined team strategies.

Following the report, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has given his take on the outburst of Gautam Gambhir amid the ongoing AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room!” Irfan Pathan wrote in a post on X.

Reports of Gautam Gambhir’s scathing remarks came after India’s defeat in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, leaving them trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.

Meanwhile, Gambhir, who took charge as India’s head coach in July last year, has been under severe scrutiny as India suffered a historic 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand in October-November last year.

It is worth noting here that the fifth and final AUS v IND Test is scheduled for January 3-7 in Sydney, with both sides still able to take home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will need to win the game to retain the trophy while any result other than a loss will help Australia take the trophy home.