Geethika Tiwari breaks silence on Feroze Khan dating rumours

Indian actor-model Geethika Tiwari has finally addressed the speculations of being in a relationship with her co-star and Pakistan showbiz’s heartthrob Feroze Khan, days after the latter’s second marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rising actor Geethika Tiwari was recently seated with an Indian publication, to talk about the rumours about herself on Google, and one of the top searches about the celebrity was if she is in a relationship with Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister, Feroze Khan.

Tiwari finally cleared the air and replied, “No, of course not.”

She continued, “But I would definitely say that he is such a genuine human being and a nice person.”

“I’ve learnt so much from him, including respect, devotion, patience and of course love,” she gushed. “I just want to say this. He is such a sweetheart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geethika (@geethikaofficial)

Responding to the video post on Instagram, the ‘Tich Button’ star commented, “Honestly it takes an eye to recognise one. So I must say you’re a beautiful human being yourself.”

Pertinent to note here that Feroze Khan and Geethika Tiwari will be sharing the screen soon in an upcoming film, titled ‘Luck Lag Gayi’.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Khan announced his second marriage with Dua earlier this month. He shared the first picture with his wife on the Gram and captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

Feroze Khan’s latest picture with wife goes viral