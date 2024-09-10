George R. R. Martin drops major update about ‘The Winds of Winter’

“Game of Thrones” creator George R. R. Martin has dropped a major update about his upcoming novel titled, “The Winds of Winter.”

In his latest blog post, the prominent author revealed that he has produced new pages in the highly-anticipated sixth novel of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

“Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more,” Martine wrote.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ creator has been working on the novel for over a decade as fans highly anticipate any progress on the writing.

According to George R. R. Martin, he has found it challenging to write due to his involvement in multiple television projects.

The author is currently serving as an executive producer on “Dark Winds” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which according to him ate much of his time and energy.

“My various television projects ate up most of those months,” he stated while maintaining that work stress “continues to mount,” hampering his ability to focus on his novels.

It is to be noted here that George R.R. Martin has asserted that ‘The Winds of Winter’ will be longer than its predecessors, “A Dance with Dragons” and “A Storm of Swords.”

The ‘Game of Thrones’ creator had described the novel as a “big, big book.”

Days earlier, Martin slammed the showrunner of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” season 2.

In a now-deleted blog post titled, “Beware the Butterflies,” Martin called out specific changes from his original “Fire & Blood,” and what the showrunner Ryan Condal has adapted for the screen.

“When Ryan Condal first told me what he meant to do, ages ago (back in 2022, might be) I argued against it, for all these reasons,” Martin wrote. “I did not argue long, or with much heat, however. The change weakened the sequence, I felt, but only a bit. And Ryan had what seemed to be practical reasons for it; they did not want to deal with casting another child, especially a two-year old toddler.”

It is to be noted here that ‘House of the Dragon’ has eliminated Aegon and Helaena Targaryen’s youngest son, Prince Maelor, from the story.