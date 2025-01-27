Founder PTI’s acquittal plea rejected in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday rejected the acquittal plea of founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case, ARY News reported.

The ATC judge in Rawalpindi heard the acquittal plea of Imran Khan in the May 9 case.

The prosecutor maintained that the case trial has started, and the testimonies of 12 witnesses have been recorded. He further said that the hearing of the acquittal plea at this stage is inadmissible.

After the prosecution completed its arguments, the ATC court rejected Imran Khan’s acquittal plea.

Read More: Defense pushes to merge 13 cases related to May 9th GHQ attack

In the previous hearing, the defense lawyers filed a request to merge all 13 cases related to the May 9th incident GHQ attack case.

During the hearing, the prosecution recorded the statements of three additional witnesses, bringing the total number of recorded statements in the case to 12.

The defense lawyer, Faisal Malik, completed his arguments concerning Imran Khan’s application.

The defense lawyers also requested that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder’s family members be allowed to attend the trial, a request that was granted.

However, the prosecution raised an objection to allowing Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, to attend the GHQ trial. The prosecution argued that she had been convicted in a separate case and had already received a sentence.

According to the prosecution, the law does not allow a convicted person to be present in another trial.

Furthermore, the defense lawyers filed a request to merge all 13 cases related to the May 9th incident.

hey argued that all the cases mention the same conspiracy and should therefore be tried under a single charge. The defense requested that all cases related to the May 9th event be consolidated into one trial.