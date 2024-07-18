web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold prices soar to new high in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in Pakistan, according to the all-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The per tola price of yellow metal increased by Rs4600, hitting a new all-time high of Rs254,000 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10-gram yellow metal price also increased by Rs3944 to Rs217,664.

This is the highest price of pure 24-karat in the history of Pakistan’s gold market.

In international market, gold price surged by $60 to $2470 per ounce.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.