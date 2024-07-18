Gold prices soar to new high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in Pakistan, according to the all-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The per tola price of yellow metal increased by Rs4600, hitting a new all-time high of Rs254,000 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10-gram yellow metal price also increased by Rs3944 to Rs217,664.

This is the highest price of pure 24-karat in the history of Pakistan’s gold market.

In international market, gold price surged by $60 to $2470 per ounce.