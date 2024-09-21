Good news for citizens planning travel to Saudi Arabia as Air Sial, a private sector airline, has announced an expansion of its flight operations.

According to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tariq Amin, Air Sial will begin offering two-way flights, starting from October 30, in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh with two weekly flights.

The increased flight frequency aims to provide enhanced travel facilities for passengers, particularly those traveling between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

COO Tariq Amin emphasized that the expansion would not only make travel easier for passengers but also boost commercial activities, contributing to the country’s foreign exchange.

Air Sial is already operating more than 96 flights to and from Saudi Arabia, reflecting a growing demand for air travel between the two nations.