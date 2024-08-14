Google celebrates Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day with special art

Google has celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a special doodle artwork featuring the country’s national fruit mango.

The Nation is celebrating 77th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of country.

The national flag hosting ceremony of the day was held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.

The main festivities occur in Islamabad, where the president and prime minister broadcast uplifting speeches about national heroes, recent achievements, and goals for the future. Main government buildings like the Parliament House, Supreme Court, President’s House, and more are decorated with bright lights and colors.

Pakistan’s national fruit is featured in today’s artwork! Mangoes have been ingrained in the nation’s culture since ancient times, and ones that grow in Pakistan are known for their amazing flavor and texture. They symbolize affection, generosity, and prosperity, and are exchanged between friends and family as gifts. These sweet and soft fruits are also used in several refreshing dishes and beverages across the country.

“Have a mango-nificent Independence Day, Pakistan!”