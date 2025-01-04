Govt says no progress in talks with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal has said no progress in the current talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as the party has not yet submitted its list of demands.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government initiated the dialogue process to promote democracy and agreed on two key points of during initial discussions with PTI. The first was for PTI to submit its demands, and the second was for their negotiating team to consult with the party’s founder for further guidance, he added.

“Despite holding consultations with their founder, the PTI team has failed to finalize or present its demands,” Rana Ihsan said.

He accused the PTI of attempting to derail the country while crediting the government for pulling Pakistan out of economic and political instability.

He emphasized the accomplishments of the government, noting that inflation had decreased to single digits and that there had been an increase in both remittances and exports.

He further remarked, “The economic indicators demonstrate the government’s dedication to revitalizing the economy.” Rana Ihsan affirmed that the government is steadfast in its focus on stability and development, pledging that any efforts to hinder progress would not prevail.

Moreover, on the other hand, Adviser to PM on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI’s negotiating team likely to meet the party’s founder by Monday.

Rana Sanaullah, in ARY News talk show ‘Aitraz Hai’ said that the PTI’s negotiators will hopefully share their charter of demands to the government in the next week.